Four killed, seven injured as Himachal Roadways bus plunges into ravine in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: Four people were killed and seven others were critically injured after a Himachal Roadways bus carrying more than 30 passengers skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine in the Kalsi region of Dehradun on Tuesday morning.

According to preliminary information provided by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident took place near Kuanu on Meenak Road, an area known for its sharp curves and difficult hilly terrain.

Soon after being informed, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi ordered the immediate deployment of multiple rescue teams. Specialized SDRF units from Dakpathar, Chakrata, Mori, and Tiuni were rushed to the accident site to carry out rescue and relief operations.

“The initial assessment from the site indicates that four people have lost their lives, while seven others have sustained serious injuries,” an SDRF source confirmed.

Rescue operations have been challenging due to the steep slope of the ravine and the severely damaged condition of the bus. Rescue personnel are using specialized equipment to reach passengers trapped inside the wreckage.

“The priority is to reach the survivors and provide immediate medical assistance. The terrain is difficult, but our personnel are trained for such high-altitude rescue missions,” SDRF Commandant Yadhuvanshi added.

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, officials said the bus may have lost control while negotiating a sharp bend. Medical teams across the district have been put on high alert to treat the injured.

The rescue operation is still in progress, and authorities fear that the death toll could rise as teams reach deeper parts of the gorge.