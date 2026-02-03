Gujarat: Student puts chemical tablets in classmate's water bottle; DEO issues show-cause notice

AHMEDABAD: A sixth-grade student allegedly placed naphthalene balls in a classmate’s water bottle at Durga School, Maninagar, in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on January 23, 2026. District Education Officer Rohit Chaudhary said the school “failed to report promptly,” issuing a show-cause notice; an inquiry is underway.

The child who drank the poisoned water was admitted to a hospital and is said to be stable.

Two students seated on the same bench reportedly had an argument over a minor issue. During the 4 pm break, one of the students allegedly took tar tablets commonly used in kite-flying and placed them in the other student’s water bottle kept in the classroom. When classes resumed, the affected student opened the bottle and noticed a strong, unusual smell. He reportedly took a sip but stopped immediately.

As a precaution, school authorities shifted the child to a hospital, where he was examined and found to be stable.

There was no report of serious health deterioration, officials said. The child’s parents were informed, and the accused student has been temporarily barred from attending school.

The matter escalated after it emerged that the DEO was not informed immediately, as mandated in serious student-safety incidents. DEO Rohit Chaudhary confirmed that a show-cause notice has been issued to the school.

“A student placed a chemical tablet in another student’s water bottle during Break. The school failed to report this serious incident in time. A notice has been issued seeking a detailed explanation,” Chaudhary told local media.