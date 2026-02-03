INTERVIEW | EU quality norms a consumer win for India: Goyal

India’s long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union comes at a time when global trade is at a critical juncture. In an exclusive interview to The Morning Standard, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tells Santwana Bhattacharya, Pushpita Dey and Dipak Mondal how the pact strengthens India’s negotiating power, expands export opportunities and embeds institutional safeguards—particularly for MSMEs—to address non-tariff barriers during implementation. Excerpts:

When you look at the India–EU FTA holistically, what does it represent for India’s position in the global economy today?

It takes India to a much higher level of global engagement and gives us a place at the high table among developed countries. The world today recognises that India, with its rapid growth, soon to become the third largest economy, and clearly positioned to become a $30 trillion-plus economy in the next 20 to 23 years, is an opportunity not to be missed. We have talent and skill, a youthful population, a vibrant democracy, and the rule of law.

This FTA reflects a deep partnership between the developed world and India. It will give us a strategic boost well beyond trade in goods and services—in investment, defence partnerships, mobility—and a stronger voice in multilateral organisations. The geopolitical outcomes of this visit and the conclusion of this FTA, along with other agreements we have signed, are significant.