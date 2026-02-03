J&K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim rejects MLA Sajad Lone’s amendments on Article 370, statehood

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday rejected amendments moved by Peoples Conference president and MLA Sajad Gani Lone relating to Article 370, Article 35 A, restoration of statehood and rationalisation of the reservation policy.

After Question Hour, Lone objected to the non inclusion of his proposed amendments, arguing that they dealt with issues of critical importance to Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone contended that such amendments could not be sidelined as they directly concerned the political rights, constitutional status and socio economic future of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the Chair to allow the amendments to be taken up for discussion on the floor of the House, emphasising that the Assembly remained the most legitimate forum to deliberate on issues of such profound public importance.

Responding to the objections, Speaker Rather said he had disallowed the amendments as the Rules prohibit discussion on matters that have already been debated or on which the House has taken a decision.

The Speaker also pointed out that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly had last year passed a resolution on the restoration of the Union Territory’s special status.