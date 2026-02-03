Key accused in teachers' recruitment scam Partha Chatterjee inducted into two committees in Bengal assembly

KOLKATA: Former heavyweight minister in the Trinamool Congress cabinet in West Bengal Partha Chatterjee has been inducted into two standing committees in the state legislative assembly for the first time.

Chatterjee, a key accused in the teachers’ recruitment scam in the state, was granted bail by the court after spending more than three years in jail. He is a sitting Trinamool Congress MLA from the Behala West assembly constituency.

The party also suspended him after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the teachers’ recruitment scam in the state on July 23, 2022.

Sources in the state legislative assembly said that the former industry minister has been inducted as a member of the two standing committees on library and housing, fire services and disaster management affairs respectively.