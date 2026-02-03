Mathura govt school headmaster suspended after being accused of forcing children to offer namaz

LUCKNOW: The headmaster of a government primary school in Mathura has been suspended after a local BJP leader lodged a complaint accusing him of allegedly forcing students to offer namaz and discouraging them from singing the national anthem.

Headmaster Jaan Mohammad, 52, who has been posted at the primary school in Naujheel since 2007, refuted the allegations saying that he had been working there for so many years and no one had ever made such allegations against him.

However, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Mathura, Ratan Kirti, who took the action against the headmaster, said that a two-member committee was constituted to inquire into the matter.

In fact, two serious allegations were made against the headmaster. Firstly, he brainwashed children studying in the school describing Islam as a better religious option than Hinduism. Secondly, he forcibly makes them offer Namaz (Islamic prayer) in school and does not get the national anthem recited.