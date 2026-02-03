Modest increase in allocations for children in Union Budget 2026: CRY

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget 2026–27 has recorded a modest increase in allocations for children, with child-related spending rising to Rs 1,32,296.85 crore, up from Rs 1,16,132.5 crore in 2025–26, according to a child rights NGO.

Compared to the previous Budget (25-26), the share of the child budget in the overall Union Budget 26-27 has increased from 2.29 per cent to 2.47 per cent, while allocations as a percentage of GDP have increased marginally from 0.33 per cent to 0.34 per cent, said CRY - Child Rights and You.

According to Puja Marwaha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CRY - Child Rights and You, “While this signals positive intent, the overall scale of investment remains limited when viewed against India’s demographic realities and the growing developmental needs of children.”

“Incremental increases in health, nutrition and education are welcome, but achieving inclusive and sustainable growth will require sharper prioritisation of children, with stronger and more equitable investments that go beyond marginal year-on-year gains,” she said.

“The Union Budget 2026-27 reflects a modest but notable uptick in allocations for children, signalling incremental progress rather than a transformative shift in fiscal prioritisation,” the statement from CRY said.

Analysing the child-related budget allocations for the past 10 years, the NGO said, that between 2016-17 and 2018-19, the Core Child Budget accounts for around 3.3 per cent of the Union Budget, with the share recorded at 3.32 per cent in both 2016-17 and 2017-18, and 3.24 per cent in 2018-19.

The share increased marginally to 3.29 per cent in 2019-20, before declining to 3.16 per cent in 2020-21.

A sharper reduction is observed from 2021-22 onwards, when the share of the Core Child Budget falls to 2.46 per cent of the Union Budget. This declining trend continues in subsequent years, with the share recorded at 2.35 per cent in 2022-23, 2.31 per cent in 2023-24, and 2.28 per cent in 2024-25, it said.

In 2025-26, the share of the Core Child Budget shows a marginal increase to 2.29 per cent, though it remains below the levels observed during the period 2016-17 to 2020-21.

“Overall, the data shows that while the absolute allocations to the Core Child Budget have increased over time, its share in the total Union Budget has declined over the longer period, with only a slight stabilisation in the most recent year,” said CRY, which has been working with over 3,000,000 underprivileged children, across 19 states in India.