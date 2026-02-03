Mussoorie’s ‘global ambassador’ no more: Legendary travel writer Hugh Gantzer dies at 94

MUSSOORIE: A gloom set upon the "Queen of Hills" on Tuesday as many mourn the death of legendary travel writer and Padma Shri awardee, Hugh Gantzer. He was 94. He passed away at his residence, Oak Brook, on Kinkraig Library Road.

A former Commander in the Indian Navy, Hugh Gantzer chose Mussoorie as his permanent home after retirement.

Hugh and his wife Colleen Gantzer redefined travel journalism in India. For over five decades, the duo traveled to the farthest corners of the country, bringing untouched destinations, local heritage, and diverse cultures to the global stage.

The literary world remembers the Gantzers for their prolific output, which includes over 30 books, thousands of articles, and 52 documentaries aired on Doordarshan. Their work didn't just showcase India as a destination but as a profound experience.

In recognition of their lifelong contribution, the couple was honored with the Padma Shri in the field of travel journalism for the year 2025.

Renowned author and historian Ganesh Saili, a close friend of the family, expressed his grief: "There is a sense of immense loss of another illustrious writer who called Mussoorie ‘home.’ We used to speak often over the phone keeping each other updated about what was happening in town. Mussoorie is poorer at the loss of the Gantzer family who were active in social literary activities."