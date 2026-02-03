Mussoorie’s ‘global ambassador’ no more: Legendary travel writer Hugh Gantzer dies at 94

MUSSOORIE: A gloom set upon the "Queen of Hills" on Tuesday as many mourn the death of legendary travel writer and Padma Shri awardee, Hugh Gantzer. He was 94. He passed away at his residence, Oak Brook, on Kinkraig Library Road.
A former Commander in the Indian Navy, Hugh Gantzer chose Mussoorie as his permanent home after retirement.
Hugh and his wife Colleen Gantzer redefined travel journalism in India. For over five decades, the duo traveled to the farthest corners of the country, bringing untouched destinations, local heritage, and diverse cultures to the global stage.
The literary world remembers the Gantzers for their prolific output, which includes over 30 books, thousands of articles, and 52 documentaries aired on Doordarshan. Their work didn't just showcase India as a destination but as a profound experience.
In recognition of their lifelong contribution, the couple was honored with the Padma Shri in the field of travel journalism for the year 2025.
Renowned author and historian Ganesh Saili, a close friend of the family, expressed his grief: "There is a sense of immense loss of another illustrious writer who called Mussoorie ‘home.’ We used to speak often over the phone keeping each other updated about what was happening in town. Mussoorie is poorer at the loss of the Gantzer family who were active in social literary activities."
Beyond his pen, Hugh Gantzer was a fierce protector of the Himalayas.
When uncontrolled limestone mining and rampant construction threatened Mussoorie’s ecology, he led the charge for conservation. His persistent efforts reached the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who eventually ordered a ban on mining in the region.
He also served as a member of the Supreme Court-monitored committee to oversee environmental protection.
Locals remember him as a warm patriarch who treated the town as his family. Known for his love of sweets and his tradition of sending gifts during Diwali and Christmas, he was deeply connected with the people of the town.
The news comes about a year after the passing of his wife, Colleen Gantzer, on November 6, 2024.
With Hugh’s demise, an era of iconic travel storytelling has come to a close.
Born on January 9, 1931, in Patna, Hugh was an alumnus of St. George’s College in Mussoorie and St. Joseph’s in Nainital. His father, J F Gantzer, had also served as the Chairman of the Mussoorie Municipal Board during the British era.
The final rites will be performed on Wednesday morning at the family plot in the Camel’s Back Cemetery.