Myanmar quake jolts Kolkata, adjacent areas

KOLKATA: Tremors were felt across Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Tuesday evening, after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 with its epicentre in Myanmar jolted parts of eastern and northeastern India, an IMD official said.

A section of residents in high-rise buildings and office employees said they experienced the aftershocks of the quake, which struck Myanmar at around 9:05 pm and lasted for a few seconds.

There were no immediate reports of any damages or injuries on account of the temblor.

"The epicentre of the earthquake was somewhere in Myanmar. We are ascertaining the details of the quake and trying to pinpoint its exact location. It had a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale," the official said.