NDA MPs felicitate PM Modi after India–US trade deal, chalk out Budget session strategy

NEW DELHI: Just a day after the India–US trade agreement was announced, MPs of the ruling NDA felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting held on the premises of Parliament ahead of the start of the session on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi received a rousing welcome as he arrived at the meeting. BJP national president Nitin Nabin welcomed the Prime Minister and all NDA MPs in attendance, reflecting the strong unity of the alliance during the session.

NDA MPs also held discussions on the strategy to be adopted in the coming days of the Budget Session in both Houses of Parliament.

"The government is all set to bring some Bills during the session, so the unity and uniformity in strategy is the most needed, and we have discussed and decided to remain as committed as we are", remarked an NDA MP, preferring anonymity.

Commenting on the India–US trade agreement, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said that under PM Modi's leadership, new opportunities are opening up for the youth in India every day.

"The impact of deepening relations between India and America, the two strongest democracies in the world, is going to be very positive and far-reaching", he said.