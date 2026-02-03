Parliament flags huge gaps in PMJJBY coverage

NEW DELHI: Asked by Sudama Prasad, MP, in the Lok Sabha on February 2, 2026, and answered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a starred question on beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) has drawn renewed attention to the design and performance of India’s largest government-backed life insurance scheme. Official data shows that only 46% of those who enrolled remained covered as of February 2, 2026, while nearly 9% of the total cohort had discontinued because they lacked sufficient bank balance to renew the policy on time.

PMJJBY was launched on May 9, 2015 as part of the broader Jan Suraksha social security framework. The scheme is voluntary and open to individuals aged 18 to 50 years who hold a savings bank account and provide consent for automatic premium deduction. The policy is renewed annually through an auto-debit mandate. Once enrolled, a subscriber is eligible for a life cover of `2 lakh in the event of death. The annual premium of `436 is fixed and deducted at the end of May. Each policy year runs from June 1 to May 31, after which renewal depends on whether the account has sufficient balance.

According to the finance ministry’s statement, cumulative enrolments crossed 26.3 crore by January 2026. Enrolment has risen across almost all states/UTs. But the same official data reveals that the number of active policies stood at about 12.1 crore as of early January 2026. The main reason for this is the lack of sufficient bank balance, which leads to automatic lapse of the policy.