Patna Diary | Moin-ul-Haq stadium to get a facelift

Cricket lovers of Bihar have reasons to rejoice as decks have been cleared for renovation of the Moin-ul-Haq stadium in Patna. A contract of agreement was signed between Bihar Cricket Association and a Lucknow-based private agency, which will oversee the transformation of the ageing venue into a modern sporting facility. The state government has already handed over the stadium to the BCCI on a 30-year-lease. Though the work was originally scheduled to begin in January 2025, it was delayed due to administrative and logistical reasons and is now running almost a year behind schedule. The revised deadline has been set for 2029.

Don’t criticise state govt, employees warned

A stern warning has been issued for government employees criticising state government on social media platforms. The guidelines clarify how they should act on social media platforms. The move is aimed at restricting provocative posts by government employees which were said be damaging the government’s image. The new social media guidelines will be applied to all government officers from senior to lower-level employees. A senior official said the purpose is not to ban use of social media but to ensure discipline, responsibility and dignity in the digital space. Those violating guidelines will face stern disciplinary action.