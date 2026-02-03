Railway spending in Uttarakhand soars to Rs 4,769 crore, 26 times higher than UPA era: Ashwini Vaishnaw

DEHRADUN: In a sharp political and developmental contrast, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday highlighted a massive disparity between the current administration's focus on Uttarakhand and that of the previous UPA government.

Addressing a virtual press conference at the Press Information Bureau, the Minister claimed that the state’s railway infrastructure has transitioned from "years of neglect" to a "record-breaking era of connectivity."

Drawing a direct comparison between the BJP and Congress tenures, Vaishnaw pointed out that between 2009 and 2014, the then Congress-led government allocated a mere 187 crore for railway projects in the Himalayan state. In stark contrast, the budget allocation for 2026-27 has skyrocketed to 4,769 crore.

"The difference is staggering. We have allocated a record budget that is 26 times more than what was provided during the Congress rule. This isn't just about numbers; it is about a fundamental shift in how we view the strategic and developmental importance of Uttarakhand," Minister Vaishnaw stated.

The Minister revealed that total ongoing projects in the state have now reached a valuation of 39,491 crore. A key pillar of this expansion is the Amrit Station Scheme, under which 11 stations across Uttarakhand have been handpicked for a complete architectural and functional transformation.

"We are investing 147 crore specifically for the modernization of these stations to ensure world-class facilities for pilgrims and tourists alike," he added.