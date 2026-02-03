Railway spending in Uttarakhand soars to Rs 4,769 crore, 26 times higher than UPA era: Ashwini Vaishnaw

DEHRADUN: In a sharp political and developmental contrast, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday highlighted a massive disparity between the current administration's focus on Uttarakhand and that of the previous UPA government.
Addressing a virtual press conference at the Press Information Bureau, the Minister claimed that the state’s railway infrastructure has transitioned from "years of neglect" to a "record-breaking era of connectivity."
Drawing a direct comparison between the BJP and Congress tenures, Vaishnaw pointed out that between 2009 and 2014, the then Congress-led government allocated a mere 187 crore for railway projects in the Himalayan state. In stark contrast, the budget allocation for 2026-27 has skyrocketed to 4,769 crore.
"The difference is staggering. We have allocated a record budget that is 26 times more than what was provided during the Congress rule. This isn't just about numbers; it is about a fundamental shift in how we view the strategic and developmental importance of Uttarakhand," Minister Vaishnaw stated.
The Minister revealed that total ongoing projects in the state have now reached a valuation of 39,491 crore. A key pillar of this expansion is the Amrit Station Scheme, under which 11 stations across Uttarakhand have been handpicked for a complete architectural and functional transformation.
"We are investing 147 crore specifically for the modernization of these stations to ensure world-class facilities for pilgrims and tourists alike," he added.
Highlighting the modernization of rolling stock, Vaishnaw noted that the state now operates three Vande Bharat Express services and one Amrit Bharat Express. This premium connectivity marks a significant departure from the slower, traditional rail services that defined previous decades.
Addressing the highly anticipated Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail link, the Minister expressed optimism about its progress. "The work is moving at an accelerated pace and is steadily moving toward the inauguration phase. This project will be a lifeline for the Garhwal region," he said.
On the safety front, Vaishnaw confirmed that 54 Kavach (automatic train protection) systems have been sanctioned for the region to prevent collisions and ensure high-tech security for passengers.
The Union Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the broader national railway strategy, noting that the Railways has been granted a record capital expenditure budget of 2.93 lakh crore this year.
"This budget reflects a vision where Uttarakhand is no longer a peripheral thought but a central priority in India’s growth story," Vaishnaw remarked.
The Minister also shared data regarding the physical expansion of the network.
• Track Construction: Over 76 km of new tracks have been laid since 2014.
• Electrification: The state has achieved 100% electrification, covering 334 km of railway lines.
• Safety Logistics: A total of 106 flyovers and underpasses have been constructed to ease local traffic and enhance safety.