RoboCop 'ASC Arjun' identifies criminal through facial recognition, aids Visakhapatnam police in arrest

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways’ AI-powered RoboCop deployed at Visakhapatnam railway station played a key role in apprehending a habitual offender and his accomplice on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Railways stated that the Rail Robocop “ASC Arjun,” deployed for surveillance and patrolling, identified a suspect by matching his facial image with a pre-loaded database of known criminals. The system instantly alerted the RPF CCTV Control Room at Visakhapatnam.

Following the alert, on-duty CCTV staff Head Constable B S Narayana examined the live CCTV feed and immediately informed the on-duty officer, Sub Inspector V Keerthi Reddy, along with the Crime Prevention Detention Squad (CPDS) team of Waltair Division present at the station.

Responding swiftly, the team carried out a coordinated check and successfully apprehended a habitual offender, Hadapa Shiva (39 years), along with his associate G Bhangaru.

Both individuals failed to produce valid journey tickets and were taken to the RPF Post, Visakhapatnam, for further action.