Russia shows interest in India's UDAN programme

NEW DELHI: The booming regional air travel market in India has caught the attention of the Russians.

India and Russia are expanding their partnership to include civil aircraft, drawing on their extensive expertise in joint manufacturing of military aircraft, said a senior official of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of the State-owned Rostec State Corporation.

Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the Wings India 2026 event held at Begumpet airport last week, the official said, “Our focus is to establish a mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in civil aircraft manufacturing, drawing on our experience of cooperating with HAL and other hi-tech Indian companies. We are also ready to cooperate with Indian companies in the sphere of aircraft maintenance support.”

During the aviation meet, UAC for the first time showcased abroad its newest regional aircraft, Il-114-300, and the import-substituted Superjet-100. The IL-114-300 turboprop aircraft is designed to develop regional air travel.