Three injured after Mercedes driven by minor crashes inside Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel

Three members of a family were injured after a speeding Mercedes, driven by a 17-year-old boy, rammed into two cars inside the Coastal Road tunnel in south Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

According to officials from D.B. Marg police station, the luxury car was travelling towards south Mumbai when it rear-ended a vehicle inside the tunnel and then struck another car ahead of it. Three occupants of the second vehicle, including an elderly woman, sustained injuries in the collision.

Investigations revealed that the Mercedes was being driven by a minor, who allegedly lost control of the vehicle while speeding through the tunnel. The car is owned by a businessman from Agripada.

A case has been registered against the car owner, his 18-year-old granddaughter, and her 17-year-old male friend who was at the wheel at the time of the accident. Further investigation is under way.

