Three killed, seven injured as Himachal Roadways bus plunges into ravine in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: Three people were killed and seven others were critically injured after a Himachal Roadways bus carrying more than 30 passengers skidded off the road and fell into a deep ravine in the Kalsi region of Dehradun on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Yasmin Begum (46), Richa (30) from Vizmal village; and Dhan Bahadur, a resident of Kyarla Nerwa. The driver of the ill-fated vehicle, identified as 54-year-old Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Chopal in Shimla, also succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to preliminary information provided by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the accident took place near Kuanu on Meenak Road, an area known for its sharp curves and difficult hilly terrain.

Soon after being informed, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi ordered the immediate deployment of multiple rescue teams. Specialized SDRF units from Dakpathar, Chakrata, Mori, and Tiuni were rushed to the accident site to carry out rescue and relief operations.

“The initial assessment from the site indicates that three people have lost their lives, while seven others have sustained serious injuries,” an SDRF source confirmed.

Rescue operations have been challenging due to the steep slope of the ravine and the severely damaged condition of the bus. Rescue personnel are using specialised equipment to reach passengers trapped inside the wreckage.