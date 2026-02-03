'Tiger abhi zinda hai': SAD leader Majithia walks out of jail after seven months, slams CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Twirling his moustache in a familiar flourish and declaring 'Tiger abhi zinda hai', Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia walked out of Nabha Jail after seven months on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a disproportionate assets case.

Majithia's release was delayed by several hours due to legal and procedural formalities, with his legal team remaining inside the jail for much of the day. His wife Ganieve Kaur Majithia also arrived at the jail premises as hundreds of SAD workers and supporters gathered outside amid tight security arrangements and gave him a rousing welcome.

After coming out of jail, Majithia urged Punjabis to launch a public movement to free Punjab from the clutches of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of Delhi and ensure they could take their own decisions for the welfare of the state.

"I will continue to raise the voice of Punjabis, be it farmers, youth, employees or traders, as well as raise issues like law and order even if more cases are registered against me. The AAP government and chief minister Bhagwant Mann cannot break me,” asserted Majithia who is the brother-in-law of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

He said, "The state government never wanted me to come out. In fact, the government wanted only my body to come out. But I am thankful to God for making truth prevail. In these seven months, I meditated a lot, which I wasn’t able to do when I was outside. Even today, the government had put conditions for my bail. They were saying that I should not enter Punjab and I should not talk to anyone. So where should I go? Walking on the path of truth is not that easy, but truth always prevails. Guru Sahib’s teachings gave me enough strength when I was inside.”

Majithia also urged the Supreme Court to intervene and direct the UPSC to remove DGP Gaurav Yadav immediately, saying the police officer was acting like a stooge and willfully violating the Constitution to please his bosses like Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. He also demanded that the DGP give an affidavit that “there is no danger to my life”, stating conditions were being deliberately created to get him eliminated.