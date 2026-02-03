Tree felling for solar projects sparks Rajasthan protest

JAIPUR: The large-scale cutting of Khejri trees in western Rajasthan has turned a growing concern into a loud public movement. On Monday, Bikaner witnessed a major protest called by environmental activists, bringing together villagers, traders, students, and political leaders under the open desert sky.

Khejri, known as the king of the desert, is more than a tree for the people of Rajasthan. It survives harsh droughts, feeds cattle, provides firewood and food, and keeps the fragile Thar ecosystem alive. For generations it has stood as a symbol of balance between people and nature.

Activists allege that solar power companies are destroying this balance. According to them, thousands of Khejri trees are being cut to clear land for new projects in Bikaner and nearby districts. They claim many trees are felled at night and buried underground to avoid official scrutiny.

In a show of solidarity, local trade bodies shut their shops, while government and private schools announced a half-day holiday. Large crowds gathered, waving placards and chanting slogans demanding protection for the state tree. Several political figures joined the demonstration, including MLAs Mahendra Bishnoi, Ravindra Singh Bhati, Abhimanyu Poonia, and former minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati.

Addressing the crowd, Shiv MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati said he had already raised the issue in the Rajasthan Assembly but warned that stronger action was needed. He called for youth to unite and said the Assembly itself should be gheraoed if the government failed to act. He promised to lead a march from Bikaner if required.