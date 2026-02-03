Two British nationals told to leave India for pasting 'Free Palestine' posters in Rajasthan's Pushkar

The Rajasthan Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued notices to two British nationals, asking them to leave India, for allegedly pasting posters with slogans related to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, reported PTI.

The posters contained slogans including "Free Palestine, Boycott Israel."

According to the PTI report citing police officials, the two British nationals were on tourist visas in India.

The CID claimed that their actions amounted to a violation of visa conditions, which prohibit engagement in political activities.

Additional Superintendent of Police (CID) Rajesh Meena said that engaging in activities that show disrespect towards other countries while staying in India breaches visa norms.