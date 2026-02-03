Two British nationals told to leave India for pasting 'Free Palestine' posters in Rajasthan's Pushkar

The Rajasthan Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued notices to two British nationals, asking them to leave India, for allegedly pasting posters with slogans related to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, reported PTI.
The posters contained slogans including "Free Palestine, Boycott Israel."
According to the PTI report citing police officials, the two British nationals were on tourist visas in India.
The CID claimed that their actions amounted to a violation of visa conditions, which prohibit engagement in political activities.
Additional Superintendent of Police (CID) Rajesh Meena said that engaging in activities that show disrespect towards other countries while staying in India breaches visa norms.
He said the notices were issued under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, directing the two to leave the country.
Pushkar is among the tourist destinations in India, frequented by foreigners, including many from Israel.
After the CID's intervention, the posters were removed from public places and the police conducted checks in areas frequented by foreign tourists to ensure no similar material was displayed.
Israel has been facing protests accross the globe for its genocidal war on Gaza that has so far killed 71,769 Palestinians, including 506 people who were killed after a ceasefire brokered by the United States came into effect in October last year.
More than half of those killed by Israeli army in Gaza are women and children. Israel has also targeted and killed over 200 journalists and more than 1000 health care professionals. The country faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
(With inputs from PTI)