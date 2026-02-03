Uttarakhand scraps expedition fees for Indian mountaineers seeking to scale 83 peaks

DEHRADUN: In a landmark move to boost adventure tourism and mountaineering, the Uttarakhand government has announced the opening of 83 Himalayan peaks for expeditions.

The initiative, a joint effort by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board and the Forest Department, is being hailed as a historic step for the state’s tourism sector. The peaks, ranging from 5,700 meters to 7,756 meters, are spread across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions.

Speaking to the TNIE, Satpal Maharaj, the Minister for Tourism and Religious Affairs, said, "We have opened world-renowned summits including Kamet, Nanda Devi (East), the Chaukhamba group, Trishul group, Shivling, Satopanth, Changabang, Panchachuli, and Neelkanth. These are located across districts like Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, and Tehri Garhwal."

In a major boost for domestic climbers, the state has scrapped all government expedition fees for Indian mountaineers. The waiver covers peak fees, camping charges, trail management, and environmental levies, aiming to encourage youth to take up high-altitude trekking and climbing.

"To ensure a seamless and transparent experience, all permissions will now be processed online through the Uttarakhand Mountaineering Permission System (UKMPS). This will significantly reduce bureaucratic delays and save time for expedition teams," added Minister Satpal Maharaj.

The policy shift also benefits international climbers, as the Forest Department has abolished its separate fee structure. Foreign expeditions will now pay only the standard fees mandated by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF).

The Minister expressed optimism that the initiative would revitalize the economy in border and remote areas. "Our goal is to create new employment opportunities for locals and establish Uttarakhand as a premier global destination for mountaineering," he said.

Climbers have also been urged to strictly follow safety protocols and environmental regulations, respecting the fragile Himalayan ecology.

Welcoming the decision, renowned mountaineer Shashi Bahuguna, who has conquered several difficult peaks including Bhagirathi and Bandarpoonch and is now heading for Nanda Devi East (Sunanda Peak), told the TNIE, "This opens a world of possibilities for the next generation of climbers to showcase their talent and explore the untapped potential of our mountains."