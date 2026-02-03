Wings of IndiGo, Air India aircraft collide at Mumbai airport, probe underway

NEW DELHI: The wings of an IndiGo aircraft collided with those of an Air India flight at Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

The IndiGo flight had arrived from Hyderabad and was taxiing towards the bay when it struck the wing of an Air India aircraft that was taxiing for take-off.

The passengers on both aircraft are reported to be safe.

The wingtip of the Air India aircraft was damaged, and its passengers will be sent to their destination on another aircraft.