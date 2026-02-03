Wings of IndiGo, Air India aircraft collide at Mumbai airport, probe underway

NEW DELHI: The wings of an IndiGo aircraft collided with those of an Air India flight at Mumbai airport on Tuesday.
The IndiGo flight had arrived from Hyderabad and was taxiing towards the bay when it struck the wing of an Air India aircraft that was taxiing for take-off.
The passengers on both aircraft are reported to be safe.
The wingtip of the Air India aircraft was damaged, and its passengers will be sent to their destination on another aircraft.
The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has been informed about the incident, and its officials have reached the spot.
The incident occurred around 8 pm at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Both aircraft are A320 models.
In a statement, the Civil Aviation Ministry said the Air India flight AI2732 was taxiing for departure from C1 towards M4, while the IndiGo arrival flight was taxiing and joining B1, when the right wingtips of both aircraft touched.
"Both the aircraft were taxiing at the time of the incident. Both have returned to the bays for inspections."
An Indigo spokesperson confirmed the incident.
“We confirm that the wingtip of one of our aircraft, flight 6E 791, operating from Hyderabad to Mumbai on February 3 came in contact with an aircraft of another airline while taxiing, after landing. All passengers are safe and disembarked after parking. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspections," the spokesperson said.
The airline added, "In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were promptly informed, and the matter is being investigated.”
An Air India spokesperson said flight AI2732, operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore, was delayed after the incident.