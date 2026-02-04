Air India reinspects 33 Boeing 787 aircraft, no fuel control switch issues detected

NEW DELHI: Air India on Wednesday said that it has completed the precautionary reinspection of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on its entire fleet of 33 Boeing aircraft, and no issues were detected in any of them.

An Air India spokesperson said, “Air India has completed precautionary re-inspections of the FCS across all operational Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet. No issues were identified during these checks. The inspections were undertaken in an abundance of caution following an observation reported by one of our pilots.”

The pilot of a Boeing 787 aircraft, which flew from London to Bengaluru, had on Feb. 2 reported an issue with the FCS on the plane while taking off. The flight with nearly 250 passengers reached the Kempegowda International Airport safely.

The airline said it acknowledged DGCA’s proactive oversight in conducting independent inspections and giving a clean slate to the switches.