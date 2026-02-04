Bhopal Diary | Dancing head constable demoted for misconduct

Indore’s popular traffic policeman Ranjeet Singh, famed for his moonwalk dance moves while managing traffic, has been demoted from head constable to constable following a departmental inquiry. The action came after a woman filed a plaint alleging inappropriate behaviour. Confirming the matter, additional DCP-crime Rajesh Dandotiya said Singh, who was made acting head constable in 2021, has been reverted on orders of DCP-HQ. In September 2025, a departmental probe was initiated and Singh was attached to police lines after claims that he sent inappropriate messages to the complainant through social media platforms.

Naxal nemesis is Bhopal’s new top cop

Considered the backbone of MP police’s anti-naxal operations, 2004-batch IPS officer Sanjay Kumar has been appointed the new Bhopal police commissioner. Kumar played a decisive role in operations that culminated in elimination of listed naxal cadres in December 2025. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav had publicly praised his dedication during that period. Kumar was among 14 IPS officers transferred statewide. Outgoing commissioner, Harinarayanchari Mishra, has been shifted to the lower-profile post of IG, State Crime Records Bureau at PHQ. ADG Umesh Joga becomes transport commissioner, Rakesh Gupta returns as ADG Ujjain, while ADG Anshuman Yadav is appointed director, sports.