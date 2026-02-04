Bhopal Diary | Dancing head constable demoted for misconduct

Indore’s popular traffic policeman Ranjeet Singh, famed for his moonwalk dance moves while managing traffic, has been demoted from head constable to constable following a departmental inquiry. The action came after a woman filed a plaint alleging inappropriate behaviour. Confirming the matter, additional DCP-crime Rajesh Dandotiya said Singh, who was made acting head constable in 2021, has been reverted on orders of DCP-HQ. In September 2025, a departmental probe was initiated and Singh was attached to police lines after claims that he sent inappropriate messages to the complainant through social media platforms.
Naxal nemesis is Bhopal’s new top cop
Considered the backbone of MP police’s anti-naxal operations, 2004-batch IPS officer Sanjay Kumar has been appointed the new Bhopal police commissioner. Kumar played a decisive role in operations that culminated in elimination of listed naxal cadres in December 2025. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav had publicly praised his dedication during that period. Kumar was among 14 IPS officers transferred statewide. Outgoing commissioner, Harinarayanchari Mishra, has been shifted to the lower-profile post of IG, State Crime Records Bureau at PHQ. ADG Umesh Joga becomes transport commissioner, Rakesh Gupta returns as ADG Ujjain, while ADG Anshuman Yadav is appointed director, sports.
After BJP stint, Hitanand Sharma back in RSS fold
After serving around five-and-a-half years in the MP BJP organisation, Hitanand Sharma has returned to his parent body, the RSS. Hailing from Ashoknagar district in the Gwalior-Chambal region, Sharma was deputed to the state BJP in September 2020 as joint general secretary. Two years later, he was elevated as full-fledged general secretary. During his tenure, BJP won 2023 Assembly polls and achieved a historic 29-0 sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Sharma is now appointed Sah Baudhik Pramukh of RSS Madhya Kshetra, based in Jabalpur. Bihar BJP’s Bhikhubhai Dalsania is a frontrunner for the MP post, organizational leadership role.
Anuraag Singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh
