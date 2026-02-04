Centre forms sub-committee to streamline CSR funds in zoo management

The Central Government has established a sub-committee to examine and report on how to integrate Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for zoo management across the country.

This decision was made during the 43rd meeting of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), chaired by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, in Delhi. The CZA is a statutory body under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

Experts believe that the government is seeking to streamline the investment of private funds in zoo management, possibly moving towards privatization. Currently, the majority of zoos are managed by the Forest Department.

“CSR funds have already been allocated to zoos for various initiatives, such as funding electric transportation, animal adoption programs, direct sponsorships, and promoting conservation and education,” said an expert involved in the development.

Indian zoos are already accessing CSR funds under the Companies Act of 2013 to improve animal welfare, upgrade infrastructure, enhance veterinary care, and provide operational support.

For instance, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has committed ₹50.22 crore over four years under its CSR program to support Project Cheetah.

During the meeting, Yadav also suggested an increase in the frequency of CZA meetings to align with the meetings of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife. He informed the public via a post on the social media platform 'X' that issues related to ex-situ conservation and zoo management were discussed in detail during the meeting. Directions were issued to complete the second round of Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of zoos across the country.

“The MEE of zoos is an evidence-based, comprehensive, holistic, and independent exercise that encourages the maintenance of the highest standards in zoos nationwide,” stated Yadav.

Yadav emphasized one of the objectives of the National Policy on Zoos is to inspire empathy for wild animals among zoo visitors. He highlighted the need to foster understanding and awareness regarding the conservation of natural resources and the maintenance of ecological balance.

Union Minister of State for MoEFCC, Kirti Vardhan Singh, emphasized the importance of technology in zoo management, improved animal care, and enhanced visitor experiences.

Singh further underscored the necessity for greater collaboration with state governments, research institutions, stakeholders, and NGOs in order to gather valuable insights for improving zoos from the visitor’s perspective.

Member Secretary of the CZA, V. Clement Ben, mentioned that the CZA has played a significant role in transforming Indian zoos from traditional animal display facilities into professionally managed conservation institutions.