Centre puts three proposed Kashmir railway projects on hold after apple growers’ objections

SRINAGAR: In a major relief for apple growers and farmers in south Kashmir, the Central government has put on hold three proposed railway projects, including Bijbehara–Pahalgam and Awantipora–Shopian, following strong objections from local horticulturists who said the projects would devastate apple orchards and threaten livelihoods.

Union Railway Minister Ashwani Kumar said a railway line already exists between Srinagar and Baramulla, and there had been proposals for three additional lines to improve connectivity. “However, the J&K government and MPs raised concerns and said these railway lines should not be set up,” he added.

The proposed railway alignments, still under survey, would have passed through apple orchards in south Kashmir, affecting horticulture in Shopian, Pulwama, and Anantnag districts. Local farmers and orchard owners had repeatedly opposed the projects, warning that they would destroy orchards, displace families, and reduce agricultural yields.

“The three projects, whose surveys were ongoing, would have damaged apple orchards. They have been halted for now,” the Railway Minister said.

MLA Shopian Ali Mohammad Kullay welcomed the move, saying the proposed Kakapora–Shopian railway project has been officially cancelled. “The alignment posed a major threat to the horticulture sector, which is the economic backbone of the region. The potential social and economic impact, especially on orchards and valuable land, was carefully examined, leading to the cancellation of the project,” he said.

PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti said the decision brings “much-needed relief to Kashmir’s agrarian economy” and urged that any future plans should include farmers and local communities in the review process.

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar thanked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and party MPs for intervening, ensuring the protection of livelihoods and orchards by halting the proposed tracks between Anantnag–Pahalgam and Anantnag–Shopian.