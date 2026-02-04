Chhattisgarh Cabinet endorses anti-narcotics force, 'Cloud First' digital push

RAIPUR: In a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Vishnu Deo Sai at the secretariat in Nava Raipur on Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh government approved a series of key decisions aimed at bolstering public safety, modernising infrastructure, and accelerating economic innovation.

Among the most significant outcomes was the sanctioning of a specialised Anti-Narcotics Task Force and the launch of the Chhattisgarh Cloud First Policy, both of which signal a major shift toward high-tech governance and specialised law enforcement.

To intensify the crackdown on illegal drugs, the council sanctioned 100 new posts for a district-level anti-narcotics force across ten high-priority districts, including Raipur, Bastar, and Bilaspur.

In tandem, the cabinet approved a dedicated Special Operation Group (SOG) within the police headquarters to respond to terror threats and sudden crises.