Chhattisgarh Cabinet endorses anti-narcotics force, 'Cloud First' digital push

RAIPUR: In a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Vishnu Deo Sai at the secretariat in Nava Raipur on Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh government approved a series of key decisions aimed at bolstering public safety, modernising infrastructure, and accelerating economic innovation.
Among the most significant outcomes was the sanctioning of a specialised Anti-Narcotics Task Force and the launch of the Chhattisgarh Cloud First Policy, both of which signal a major shift toward high-tech governance and specialised law enforcement.
To intensify the crackdown on illegal drugs, the council sanctioned 100 new posts for a district-level anti-narcotics force across ten high-priority districts, including Raipur, Bastar, and Bilaspur.
In tandem, the cabinet approved a dedicated Special Operation Group (SOG) within the police headquarters to respond to terror threats and sudden crises.
Beyond security, the state is set to become a regional aviation hub with the approval of Flight Training Organisations (FTOs). These centres, to be developed through private partnerships, will offer pilot training and aircraft recycling services, creating a new pipeline for employment in the aerospace sector.
The cabinet also addressed long-standing urban issues by approving the transfer of 35 completed residential colonies from the Housing Board and Raipur Development Authority to local municipal bodies. Furthermore, the Chhattisgarh Innovation and Startup Promotion Policy 2025-26 was launched to attract investment and solidify the state's reputation as a burgeoning hub for entrepreneurs.
Digital transformation took centre stage with the "Cloud First" mandate, requiring all state departments to migrate to secure, India-based cloud servers by 2030. This policy is designed to enhance data transparency and ensure that citizen services are available 24x7.
To ensure the digital gains reach the most remote areas, the Mobile Tower Scheme was also approved, simplifying the process for service providers to install infrastructure in geographically challenging and Maoist-affected regions, thereby bridging the connectivity gap and ensuring the effective delivery of government welfare schemes.