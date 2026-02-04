ECI rejects West Bengal government's plea to exempt officers from poll duty, directs observers to join training

KOLKATA: Rejecting the West Bengal government’s plea to exempt 25 senior IAS and IPS officers from poll duty as central election observers in four poll-bound states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday asked them to attend the two-day-long briefing meeting from 5 January.

In a mail sent to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (WBCEO) Manoranjan, the ECI stated, “With reference to request made in the trailing mail and attached documents, I am directed to state that the Commission has rejected the exemption request made in respect of officer(s) concerned. Accordingly, the concerned officer(s) may be directed to attend the Briefing Meeting on the set date and time for the respective Batch.”

The Mamata Banerjee government had sent a letter last week to the ECI requesting that it spared nine officers, including the home secretary, who were appointed as central observers for Assembly polls in the four states.

The government had proposed the names of nine other officers who could replace the observers appointed by the national poll body in these states, where elections would be held along with Bengal.

The EC had appointed 15 IAS officers and 10 IPS officers as central observers for the forthcoming elections to the four states. The officers were asked to attend a briefing meeting in Delhi on 5 and 6 February.