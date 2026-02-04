Farmer unions warn of protests if agricultural or dairy products included in India-US trade deal

CHANDIGARH: Raising concerns over the India-US trade deal, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmer unions, warned that the country will witness a repeat of the farmers' protest of 2020-21 if any agricultural or dairy product is included in the agreement.

"There are around eight lakh farmers in the US who are also very heavily subsidized, while in India there are crores of farmers and we have been demanding a guaranteed law for Minimum Support Price (MSP). If US produce is pushed in the country, our farmers will be finished for good," said senior SKM leader and president of the All Indian Kisan Federation Prem Singh Bhangu.

"Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s claim that India’s sensitive sectors of agriculture and dairy have been excluded is contradictory to the claim made by US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. According to Rollins, under the deal, the US will export more American farm products to India’s massive market, helping reduce the US’s 1.3 billion dollar agricultural trade deficit with India. The Commerce Minister did not deny the claim of Rollins. Goyal’s statement is unscrupulous and aimed to misguide the people especially the farmers and hence he has no moral authority to continue in the constitutional position," the SKM stated.

The SKM further said, "The Union government did not implement the written assurance dated December 9, 2021 to the SKM on MSP@C2+50 per cent with guaranteed procurement, the comprehensive loan waiver, and no privatization of the electricity sector among others."