Five-year-old boy, elderly woman killed in separate leopard attacks in Uttarakhand

RUDRAPRAYAG/NAINITAL: A 5-year-old boy and an elderly woman were killed in separate leopard attack incidents in Uttarakhand, police said on Wednesday.

In Sindravani village of Rudraprayag district, a leopard snatched a child playing in his courtyard on Tuesday afternoon and dragged him into the forest.

Upon receiving the information, teams from the district administration and the forest department reached the spot and launched a search for the child.

Rudraprayag Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sohan Singh Saini, who led the search operation, said that seven teams conducted a continuous search, after which the child's mutilated body was recovered from the forest at 11 pm.

The child was identified as Daksh Bisht, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Saini said that in view of the potential threat from the leopard, cages will be set up at various locations and a forest department team will continuously patrol the area.

Meanwhile, the Rudraprayag district administration has declared a holiday for the next two days in eight schools in the area for the safety of the children.

In another incident, a 60-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack in the Juna Estate area of Bhimtal in Nainital district.