IIT Bombay student dies after allegedly jumping from hostel terrace

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old male student of IIT Bombay allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the hostel terrace in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. at the hostel located in Mumbai's Powai area.

Naman Agarwal, a second-year engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, allegedly jumped from the terrace of Hostel No. 4.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, a Powai police official said.

The student was a native of Pilani in Rajasthan.

Based on preliminary information, the police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are conducting a probe into the incident, the official added.

Suicide PREVENTION helpline

Tele MANAS counsellors at: 14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416