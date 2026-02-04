Jaishankar meets US Treasury Secretary Bessent, discusses economic partnership and strategic cooperation

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and held discussions on advancing the bilateral economic partnership and strategic cooperation.

“Pleased to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington, DC, today. Had a useful discussion on advancing the India–US economic partnership and strategic cooperation,” Jaishankar said in a post on X on Tuesday.

In a separate post, Bessent said he enjoyed the meeting with Jaishankar. “During our talks, we addressed the importance of securing supply chains, as well as other national and economic security issues of mutual interest,” he said.

Jaishankar is on a visit to the United States from February 2 to 4 and will participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting convened by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.