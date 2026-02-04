No formal communication yet from India on oil purchase, says Moscow

NEW DELHI: The Kremlin on Tuesday said it has received no communication from New Delhi on halting purchases of Russian oil, responding to US President Donald Trump’s claim that India would stop buying crude from Moscow following the announcement of a new India–US trade deal.

Trump on Monday announced the trade agreement, announcing lower reciprocal tariffs and expanded market access for American goods, while asserting that India would cease imports of Russian oil and significantly increase purchases from the United States.

India has confirmed the tariff-reduction component of the deal, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming the move after a phone conversation with Trump. However, New Delhi has not commented on any decision to stop buying Russian oil.

“So far, we haven’t heard any statements from New Delhi on this matter,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Peskov said Russia attaches high importance to its ties with India and intends to continue strengthening the bilateral partnership.