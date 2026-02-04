Opposition says govt ‘afraid’ of trade deal discussion

NEW DELHI: As the Opposition members started protesting in the Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the Indo-US trade deal, Union minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda on Tuesday announced that the government is ready to discuss the deal in minute details. He also said the government would make a suo-motu statement on the details of the deal.
Criticising the Opposition for creating ruckus over the issue, Nadda said their frustration is visible. “It has become their habit to see bad even in good things,” he said, referring to the trade deal.
The minister said the government has never shied away from discussion on subjects, including Viksit Bharat Rozgar Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-GRAMG) scheme and special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sought by the Opposition, but the problem is that they are left with no issues.
“This methodology is fatal for democracy and amounts to irresponsible behaviour of the Congress and the INDIA bloc…I want to assure the House that the government is ready to discuss the Indo-US trade deal and provide all minute details, and the minister concerned will explain everything. The government will come out with a suo motu statement on the trade deal,” said Nadda.
He was responding to the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the trade agreement. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised the issue soon after the Zero Hour ended and alleged that the information about the deal was being received from Washington instead.
Opposition members were on their feet, raising slogans against the government, as they moved towards the front row. Subsequently, members of several Opposition parties, except the TMC, staged a walkout from the House while demanding a discussion. TMC said it staged a separate walkout on the treatment of SIR-hit families by Delhi police.
As Opposition members started protesting in the House, Nadda said that the Opposition is trying to create an atmosphere in the country that the government is hiding something. Meanwhile, the Opposition MPs continued raising slogans alleging that the interests of the country were being bartered.
Taking on the Congress, Nadda said, “You are an issueless party now. You have got no issues. This is very irresponsible behaviour, and in a way this is anti-national behaviour. It is anti-national.” He said the US President had informed about the reduction in tariffs on Indian goods through a post on social media and also referred to PM Modi as a “true friend”.
‘Oppn should listen’
As Opposition members started protesting in the House, Nadda said that the Opposition is trying to create an atmosphere in the country that the government is hiding something. Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said that when the government is making a statement, they should listen.