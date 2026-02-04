Opposition says govt ‘afraid’ of trade deal discussion

NEW DELHI: As the Opposition members started protesting in the Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the Indo-US trade deal, Union minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda on Tuesday announced that the government is ready to discuss the deal in minute details. He also said the government would make a suo-motu statement on the details of the deal.

Criticising the Opposition for creating ruckus over the issue, Nadda said their frustration is visible. “It has become their habit to see bad even in good things,” he said, referring to the trade deal.

The minister said the government has never shied away from discussion on subjects, including Viksit Bharat Rozgar Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-GRAMG) scheme and special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sought by the Opposition, but the problem is that they are left with no issues.

“This methodology is fatal for democracy and amounts to irresponsible behaviour of the Congress and the INDIA bloc…I want to assure the House that the government is ready to discuss the Indo-US trade deal and provide all minute details, and the minister concerned will explain everything. The government will come out with a suo motu statement on the trade deal,” said Nadda.