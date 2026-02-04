Opposition to disrupt PM Modi's speech after talks with Speaker fail

NEW DELHI: The Opposition has decided to disrupt the Prime Minister’s speech after talks with the Speaker failed to produce any outcome.

Opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal, met the Speaker and demanded the suspension of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. They also sought permission for Rahul Gandhi to address the House. However, the Speaker rejected their demands. Following this, the Opposition chose to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha proceedings faced adjournments due to uproar over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks targeting the Gandhi family. The session was disrupted multiple times as opposition members protested heavily, demanding a chance for Rahul Gandhi to speak on the President's address.