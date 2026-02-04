PM Modi to visit Malaysia on February 7

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Malaysia on February 7–8 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Tuesday.

This will be PM Modi’s third visit to Malaysia and his first since India and Malaysia elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024.

During the visit, Modi will hold bilateral talks with Anwar to review the progress of relations and identify avenues to deepen cooperation.

He is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian diaspora and representatives from Malaysia’s business and industry sectors.

The External Affairs Ministry said India–Malaysia relations are multi-dimensional and continue to expand across key sectors.

The talks are expected to cover trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, digital and financial technologies, energy, healthcare, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

India and Malaysia share long-standing historical, civilisational and cultural ties.

The partnership is further reinforced by a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, which is the third-largest Indian community globally.