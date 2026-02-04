Police, revenue officials injured as locals pelt stones during demolition drive in UP

Eight people, including five police personnel and three revenue officials, were injured after villagers allegedly pelted stones at police and revenue department teams during a demolition drive in Balia on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The demolition drive was conducted in the Hathauj village under the Khejuri police station area in Balia.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Dinesh Kumar Shukla, the action was being carried out on the orders of the Allahabad High Court. He said a joint team led by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Sikandarpur, along with the tehsildar, revenue officials and police personnel, had gone to the village to clear "illegal encroachments" along the pond.