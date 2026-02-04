Police, revenue officials injured as locals pelt stones during demolition drive in UP

Eight people, including five police personnel and three revenue officials, were injured after villagers allegedly pelted stones at police and revenue department teams during a demolition drive in Balia on Tuesday, reported PTI.
The demolition drive was conducted in the Hathauj village under the Khejuri police station area in Balia.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Dinesh Kumar Shukla, the action was being carried out on the orders of the Allahabad High Court. He said a joint team led by the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Sikandarpur, along with the tehsildar, revenue officials and police personnel, had gone to the village to clear "illegal encroachments" along the pond.
The police said when the team reached the village, some locals, allegedly instigated by others, suddenly attacked the team with stones and indulged in rioting
Station House Officer Mithilesh Kumar said that five police personnel and three revenue officials were injured in the incident.
All the injured were admitted to a local government hospital for treatment.
He said a case has been registered at the Khejuri police station against two named persons and around 150 unidentified individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Seven accused have been arrested so far, and efforts are on to apprehend the remaining accused, the police said.
(With inputs from PTI)