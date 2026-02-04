Prominent Muslim leader Reyazul Haque Raju joins JD(U)

PATNA: Prominent Muslim leader, Reyazul Haque Raju, joined the JD(U) party in the presence of top leaders, including State president Umesh Kushwaha.

Raju took membership of the JD (U) in the presence of state JD (U) president Umesh Kushwaha, ministers Shravan Kumar and Amarendra Kumar Pandey, and JD (U) MLC Khalid Anwar.

Raju, a former MLA, comes from Gopalganj, the home district of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad. The joining of Raju in JD (U) is seen as the party’s game plan to expand its support base among Muslims at a time when it is believed that a section of minority voters is impressed by Nitish's initiatives for their welfare and development during his 20 years of rule.

Raju started his political career in 1988 by joining the Youth Congress.

In 1990, he joined RJD and remained associated with it for about 35 years before rebelling against the party after he was denied a ticket in the last assembly election from Barauli in Gopalganj district.