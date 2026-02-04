Protests against Khejri tree felling gather steam in Rajasthan; former CM Vasundhara Raje backs movement

JAIPUR: A major environmental campaign to protect the Khejri tree, Rajasthan’s state tree, is gathering momentum across the state. In Bikaner, the agitation intensified on Tuesday as 363 saints and local residents began a hunger strike, demanding an immediate ban on the felling of Khejri trees for solar power projects.
The campaign has gathered steam just weeks after a massive movement to protect the Aravalli Hills gained traction in Rajasthan.
Significantly, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has extended open support to the movement. Sharing a photograph of herself worshipping a Khejri tree on social media, she said, “I also worship the Khejri tree. Rising above politics, we should all come forward to protect it. We must save it. I stand with everyone in the campaign to save the Khejri tree and the Oran (grazing land).”
Political analysts view Raje’s statement as both significant and politically loaded. Her renewed activism, from Shekhawati to Bikaner, has once again stirred political circles. Observers say her active involvement and open backing of the movement have created unease for the Bhajanlal Sharma government and within the BJP. Raje’s post, shared on February 3, openly supported the Khejri conservation movement that has been underway in Bikaner for the past two days. She also quoted a proverb revered in the Bishnoi community: “If a tree can be saved, even at the cost of one’s head, consider it a bargain.”
Sources say Raje’s intervention has added to the pressure on the state government, which is facing growing criticism for its handling of the issue and for downplaying it as a routine administrative matter.
Meanwhile, a large-scale case of illegal logging came to light on Monday in the forest area of Bayana subdivision in Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s home district of Bharatpur. Around 159 green trees were felled across nearly three bighas of forest land, including several valuable species such as the Khejri.
The Forest Department took swift action, suspending Assistant Forest Guard Kunwar Singh and Forest Guard Neeraj Kumar. On Tuesday, the Revenue Department constituted a committee to probe the incident. Acting on the instructions of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), a special Forest Department team has also launched a crackdown on illegally operating sawmills in the area.
A massive protest was held on Monday, drawing large crowds. After the demonstration continued until evening, members of the Bishnoi community gathered at the Balne Bishnoi Dharamshala near the Collectorate late at night and began their hunger strike on Tuesday.
People from outside Rajasthan, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, also joined the agitation. A significant number of women participated, highlighting widespread public anger over the alleged destruction of Khejri trees.
Environmental activists allege that solar power companies are cutting down Khejri trees on a large scale while setting up new projects in Bikaner and other parts of western Rajasthan. They claim the trees are often felled at night and buried underground to avoid detection.
For over a month, protesters have been staging an indefinite sit-in at the Bikaner Collectorate and at Karnisar Bhatiyan under the banner of the Khejri Bachao Andolan (Save Khejri Movement). During the prolonged protest, several women reportedly fell ill due to harsh weather conditions.
From the beginning, the movement has received support from Hanuman Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. Shiv MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati, MLA Abhimanyu Poonia, former minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and former MLA Mahendra Bishnoi have also participated in the protest.
Experts warn that if the movement spreads beyond Bikaner to other parts of Rajasthan, it could pose a serious political and administrative challenge for the state government.