Protests against Khejri tree felling gather steam in Rajasthan; former CM Vasundhara Raje backs movement

JAIPUR: A major environmental campaign to protect the Khejri tree, Rajasthan’s state tree, is gathering momentum across the state. In Bikaner, the agitation intensified on Tuesday as 363 saints and local residents began a hunger strike, demanding an immediate ban on the felling of Khejri trees for solar power projects.

The campaign has gathered steam just weeks after a massive movement to protect the Aravalli Hills gained traction in Rajasthan.

Significantly, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has extended open support to the movement. Sharing a photograph of herself worshipping a Khejri tree on social media, she said, “I also worship the Khejri tree. Rising above politics, we should all come forward to protect it. We must save it. I stand with everyone in the campaign to save the Khejri tree and the Oran (grazing land).”

Political analysts view Raje’s statement as both significant and politically loaded. Her renewed activism, from Shekhawati to Bikaner, has once again stirred political circles. Observers say her active involvement and open backing of the movement have created unease for the Bhajanlal Sharma government and within the BJP. Raje’s post, shared on February 3, openly supported the Khejri conservation movement that has been underway in Bikaner for the past two days. She also quoted a proverb revered in the Bishnoi community: “If a tree can be saved, even at the cost of one’s head, consider it a bargain.”

Sources say Raje’s intervention has added to the pressure on the state government, which is facing growing criticism for its handling of the issue and for downplaying it as a routine administrative matter.

Meanwhile, a large-scale case of illegal logging came to light on Monday in the forest area of Bayana subdivision in Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s home district of Bharatpur. Around 159 green trees were felled across nearly three bighas of forest land, including several valuable species such as the Khejri.