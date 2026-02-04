Quad gets lifeline, Trump may visit India this year

NEW DELHI: Even as the fine print of the India-US trade deal is awaited, key political and strategic doors appear to be opening from the revival of Quad momentum to the possibility of US President Donald Trump visiting India later this year.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are set to hold talks in Washington, DC on Tuesday at 3.30 pm EST (around 2 am IST on Wednesday), amid heightened anticipation over the India–US trade deal.

At the heart of the announcement is Trump’s claim that India’s “reciprocal tariff” rate would be reduced from 25% to 18% under the deal. White House sources have also indicated that the additional 25% duty imposed on India in August for purchasing Russian oil would be eliminated.