Rajasthan education department withdraws order deputing teachers for Ram Katha

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Education Department withdrew an order deputing five teachers for duties related to a Ram Katha programme, hours after it was issued.
The order, dated 2 February (Monday), had directed teachers from government schools in the Nainwa block of Bundi district to assist with arrangements for a nine-day religious programme, including Ram Katha, at Ambika Mata Temple in Bansi village.
The deputation was scheduled to run from 2 to 7 February.
Later the same day, the order was withdrawn with immediate effect, cancelling the deputation and directing all teachers to report back to their original postings.
The Chief Block Education Officer, Nainwa (Bundi), stated that the order was withdrawn after it was realised that it was inappropriate.
"It was felt that the order was wrong, so it was withdrawn the same day," he said on Wednesday.
The issue sparked a political row, with Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra targeting Education Minister Madan Dilawar in the Assembly.
Speaking during proceedings on Tuesday, Dotasra alleged that deputing teachers for religious activities was "improper" and amounted to a "misuse" of the education system.
He added that teachers should be engaged in academic work and not diverted for non-educational activities.
He criticised such decisions as reflecting the government's misplaced priorities.