Rajasthan education department withdraws order deputing teachers for Ram Katha

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Education Department withdrew an order deputing five teachers for duties related to a Ram Katha programme, hours after it was issued.

The order, dated 2 February (Monday), had directed teachers from government schools in the Nainwa block of Bundi district to assist with arrangements for a nine-day religious programme, including Ram Katha, at Ambika Mata Temple in Bansi village.

The deputation was scheduled to run from 2 to 7 February.

Later the same day, the order was withdrawn with immediate effect, cancelling the deputation and directing all teachers to report back to their original postings.