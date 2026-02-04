Rs 50000 crore to be invested in Bihar's energy sector: Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav

PATNA: Bihar energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Wednesday announced that Rs.50,000 crore would be invested in the State’s energy sector.

He made the announcement soon after the Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited signed a Power Purchase Agreement for 185 MW solar energy with a 282 MWh battery energy storage project at Kajra in Lakhisarai district.

Energy Minister Yadav said that the Kajra solar energy project will ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the State and give new strength to Bihar's energy sector.

He emphasised that solar energy is a significant contribution to preventing global warming.

"This project is not just about providing electricity but is also an inspiration for green energy and the future," the minister claimed.

He added that this investment policy and work will ensure convenience and security for future generations as well, and the Energy Department is continuously working toward this goal.

He said the agreement marks a significant achievement for Bihar in the direction of self-reliance in the energy sector.

Energy Secretary and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited, Manoj Kumar Singh said it was a historic day for the state.

“The day is an important milestone for the State Energy Department. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has paved the way for commercial operation,” he added.