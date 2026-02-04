Rs 50000 crore to be invested in Bihar's energy sector: Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav

PATNA: Bihar energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Wednesday announced that Rs.50,000 crore would be invested in the State’s energy sector.
He made the announcement soon after the Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited signed a Power Purchase Agreement for 185 MW solar energy with a 282 MWh battery energy storage project at Kajra in Lakhisarai district.
Energy Minister Yadav said that the Kajra solar energy project will ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the State and give new strength to Bihar's energy sector.
He emphasised that solar energy is a significant contribution to preventing global warming.
"This project is not just about providing electricity but is also an inspiration for green energy and the future," the minister claimed.
He added that this investment policy and work will ensure convenience and security for future generations as well, and the Energy Department is continuously working toward this goal.
He said the agreement marks a significant achievement for Bihar in the direction of self-reliance in the energy sector.
Energy Secretary and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited, Manoj Kumar Singh said it was a historic day for the state.
“The day is an important milestone for the State Energy Department. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has paved the way for commercial operation,” he added.
He said that during the public hearing organised by the Pollution Control Board for Pirpainti Thermal Power Plant, over 3,500 people welcomed and provided their consent for the plant's construction, turning to be significant and historic.
Managing Director of South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited and Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited (BSPGCL), Mahendra Kumar, said the signing of the agreement for the Kajra Solar Power Project is not just a formal process, but a celebration of fulfilling a promise made to the people of Bihar.
The solar power plant developed at Kajra in Lakhisarai district has become a significant achievement for the state in this direction.
In the first phase, work on 185 MW solar energy and 282 MWh battery storage capacity is in the final stage.
The project was issued a work order on July 1, 2024, and was successfully connected to the 132 kV grid on December 31, 2025, in less than 18 months.
The under-construction second phase will add 116 MW of solar energy and 241 MWh of battery capacity at an estimated cost of ₹1,055 crore.
By January 2027, the Kajra plant's total capacity will reach 301 MW of solar energy and 523 MWh of battery storage. This will not only strengthen energy supply but also maintain grid stability during peak demand.