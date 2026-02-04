Ruckus in J&K Assembly over LoP's remarks on Pir Panchal region

JAMMU: Pandemonium broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday after alleged remarks by senior J&K BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma on the Pir Panchal region, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

The disruption erupted after the Question Hour when Congress MLA Iftikhar Ahmad from Rajouri stood up from his seat and demanded that the LoP apologise for his alleged remarks against the Pir Panchal region, which comprises the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

National Conference (NC), Congress and Independent members from the Pir Panchal region took exception to the alleged remarks and protested by raising slogans in the House.

Senior NC leader and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said the people of the Pir Panchal region had made immense sacrifices for the country.

“The LoP’s remarks have hurt the sacrifices of the masses and soldiers at the border in the Pir Panchal region,” he said, demanding an apology from the LoP.