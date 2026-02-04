SC directs CBI, ED to conduct fair and prompt probes into ADAG banking fraud allegations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI and the ED to conduct a "fair", "prompt" and dispassionate probe into alleged massive banking and corporate fraud involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), Anil Ambani, and the group’s companies.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi sought fresh status reports from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within four weeks on the progress made in the ongoing investigations against Ambani and ADAG firms.

Observing that the probe agencies have already taken time to commence the investigation, the bench asked the ED to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior officers to probe ADAG and others.

The bench noted the appearances of Anil Ambani and ADAG through senior lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Shyam Divan and granted them four weeks to file responses to the PIL.

Rohatgi opposed the submission seeking a court direction to ensure that Ambani does not leave the country and assured the bench that he will remain in India. He stated that Ambani will not depart without the court’s permission.