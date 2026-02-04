SIR hearing: Bengal CM Mamata's name not mentioned in SC order, alleges Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: Hours after the SC hearing of a plea that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had filed challenging the legality of the SIR exercise, LoP Suvendu Adhikari alleged CM Mamata Banerjee's name did not figure in the SC order available online.

Suvendu in an X post said, “Today’s order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the much media hyped SIR hearing is now available online. The order depicts that the cases were heard briefly and adjourned. In fact, in the solemn order, the name of Madam Mamata Banerjee does not also find a place as a person arguing the case.”