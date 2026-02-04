Teachers booked, suspended for allegedly chasing, beating latecomers at Kanpur college

LUCKNOW: Students staged a protest at Kanpur’s Maharana Pratap Engineering College after teachers allegedly chased and beat students who arrived late to campus.

Ten students, including four girls, were injured in the incident.

The injured students were identified as Abhishek, Chitransh, Krishna, Agrim Dwivedi, Akshansh, Asmit Sonkar, Muskan, Anjali, Anshika, and Ananya.

Students said they were delayed by only 10 minutes, blaming heavy fog in the city and saying they had to rely on their own means of transport to reach the campus.

A case was registered at Bithoor police station against three teachers based on the complaint given by Akshansh Awasthi’s father.

He stated that his son, a first-year BBA student, was unwell at the time but was still beaten along with other students, following which a case was registered against teachers Anil Kumar Pathak of the Electrical Engineering department, sistant Professors Subhash Chandra Maurya of the Computer Science and Engineering department, and Pankaj.

Following the unrest, the college management also suspended Maurya and Pathak.

Four other teachers — Prashant Mishra, Shubham Goyanka, Rohit Verma, and Shivani Kapoor — were taken into police custody.

Students also alleged that teachers, including Pathak, charged Rs 300 as a late fee, used verbal abuse, imposed illegal fines, and threatened them with expulsion. They warned that the protest would be intensified if no action was taken against those responsible.