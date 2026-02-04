Three minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad; police probing addiction to online game

Three minor sisters died after allegedly jumping from the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment in Ghaziabad in the early hours of Wednesday, with the police suspecting that the incident followed a dispute at home over excessive online gaming

The victims, aged 12, 14 and 16, were found lying on the ground outside their residential tower in Bharat City township, under the Teela Mor police station limits, after local residents reported hearing a loud noise around 2–2.15 am, the police said. The girls were rushed to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shalimar Garden) Atul Kumar Singh said preliminary inquiries indicated that the sisters had developed a growing dependence on an online task-based interactive game, and had been spending increasing amounts of time on it.

“The parents had objected to their excessive gaming, which appears to have led to discussions and disagreements at home,” he said.

According to the police, the sisters had also begun skipping school frequently and spent most of their time together at home.

Investigators said the siblings had become accustomed to doing most activities together, including studying and playing online games.

No suicide note has been recovered so far, the police said.

Teams are examining the girls’ mobile phones and recording statements of family members to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

Suicide PREVENTION helpline

Tele MANAS counsellors at: 14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416