Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata after right engine catches fire

All passengers and crew were evacuated safely using standard procedures, and no injuries were reported. Airport officials said passengers were escorted to the terminal and provided assistance, while the airline made arrangements for onward travel and accommodation where required.

Turkish Airlines said the decision to divert and carry out an emergency landing was taken strictly in line with safety procedures. The airline has initiated a technical inspection to determine the exact cause of the malfunction and said it would fully cooperate with aviation authorities in the investigation.

Runway operations at the Kolkata airport were briefly disrupted during the emergency response, leading to minor delays to a few flights. Normal operations resumed once safety checks were completed and the aircraft was secured.