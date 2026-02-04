Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata after right engine catches fire

A Turkish Airlines aircraft carrying 236 people was forced to make a full emergency landing at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday afternoon after its right engine caught fire following a suspected malfunction, officials said.
The wide-body aircraft, operating an international service, declared an emergency after the flight crew detected abnormal indications from the right engine and reported visible flames. Air traffic control immediately activated emergency protocols, with fire tenders and rescue teams positioned along the runway as a precaution. The aircraft landed safely, and emergency crews swiftly extinguished the fire and carried out cooling operations around the affected engine.
All passengers and crew were evacuated safely using standard procedures, and no injuries were reported. Airport officials said passengers were escorted to the terminal and provided assistance, while the airline made arrangements for onward travel and accommodation where required.
Turkish Airlines said the decision to divert and carry out an emergency landing was taken strictly in line with safety procedures. The airline has initiated a technical inspection to determine the exact cause of the malfunction and said it would fully cooperate with aviation authorities in the investigation.
Runway operations at the Kolkata airport were briefly disrupted during the emergency response, leading to minor delays to a few flights. Normal operations resumed once safety checks were completed and the aircraft was secured.