Two Jaish militants killed in cave hideout after drone-led operation in J&K's Udhampur forest

SRINAGAR: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, who were hiding in a natural cave in the Jaffer forest area of Ramnagar in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, were killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday morning.

Sources said the militants were neutralised after security forces launched a final assault following an overnight cordon.

One of those killed was a top Jaish commander who had been on the radar of security agencies for a long time. The Army confirmed the killings.

“Based on specific intelligence input provided by @jmukmrpolice, troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh (J&K) in coordination with #JKP and #CRPF reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists,” the Army’s White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

It said contact with the militants was established on Monday and security forces prevented them from breaking contact.