Uttarakhand attacks on shawl sellers rock J&K House

SRINAGAR: With harassment and targeted attacks on Kashmiri shawl sellers continuing outside Jammu and Kashmir, the issue was raised in the J&K Assembly on Tuesday, as MLAs demanded steps to stop the assault on traders. Members of the ruling National Conference as well as the opposition PDP and PC demanded an immediate end to the targeted attacks.

Several legislators also called for an end to the continued harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers and students. PDP MLA Waheed Para moved an adjournment motion to discuss the issue, but it was rejected by Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.